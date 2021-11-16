Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 35,443 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lamb Weston by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.