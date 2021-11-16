Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.63

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.63 and last traded at $68.54, with a volume of 41995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Masco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

