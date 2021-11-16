Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $137.28 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

