Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 34,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 510,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $222.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $224.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

