Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.98.

NYSE TD opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

