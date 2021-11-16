Masimo Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Masimo in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $298.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $303.99.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total value of $994,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Masimo by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Masimo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

