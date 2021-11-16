Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report sales of $432.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $551.30 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $224.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

MTDR stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 4.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 81,912 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 120,642 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 59,144 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.