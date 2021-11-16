Matthews International (MATW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

