Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $970,000 Investment in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in MEDNAX by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

MD opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 127.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,695 shares of company stock worth $4,169,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

