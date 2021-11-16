Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $956,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -325.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

