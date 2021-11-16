McAdam LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,974,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $303.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $223.94 and a 52 week high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

