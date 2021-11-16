McAdam LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,265,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $259.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $193.01 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

