McAdam LLC Sells 86 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,881 shares of company stock worth $49,791,228. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $356.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

