MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Sells C$23,769.41 in Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Derek Sutherland sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.97, for a total transaction of C$23,769.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,512,730.59.

Derek Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Derek Sutherland sold 4,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total transaction of C$75,760.00.

TSE:MKP traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,772. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a one year low of C$15.13 and a one year high of C$19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$525.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

