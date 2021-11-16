MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get MDA alerts:

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$14.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. MDA has a 52-week low of C$14.05 and a 52-week high of C$18.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.56.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.