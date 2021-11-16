Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,085 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 96.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medallia by 67.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $231,161.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,185.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 537,020 shares of company stock valued at $18,194,707. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

