Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.34

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and traded as high as $11.93. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 6,137 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

