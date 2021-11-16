Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 56,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Mesoblast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

