MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 56,274 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MicroVision by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,908,000 after buying an additional 7,696,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroVision by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,023,000 after buying an additional 2,375,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MicroVision by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after buying an additional 1,922,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroVision by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MicroVision by 499.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 1,389,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.