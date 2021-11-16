MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

