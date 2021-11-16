MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 26.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of CALX opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,902,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.