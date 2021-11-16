MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,029 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of UAA opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

