Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 114,026.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,808,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.