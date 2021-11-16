Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 15,767 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 98,543.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SFIX. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.17 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,984.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,845 shares of company stock worth $8,135,949 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.