Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 31,850 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 102,741.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 659.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $1,536,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

