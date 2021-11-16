Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $888,000 Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 83,934.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VER. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in VEREIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in VEREIT by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 219,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 2,047.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 206,136 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in VEREIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 322,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.53.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several research firms have commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

