Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $919,000 Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 139,488.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of JWN opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,322.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

