Michael Robert Martin Sells 50,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.82, for a total transaction of C$1,991,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,696,660.11.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Michael Robert Martin acquired 29,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.82 per share, with a total value of C$835,780.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Robert Martin acquired 28,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,386.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Robert Martin acquired 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$175,230.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$179,190.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$528,957.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

