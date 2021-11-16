Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,525 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $337.10. 350,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,756,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

