Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Releases Earnings Results

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microvast updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MVST stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 43,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,274. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. Microvast has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

