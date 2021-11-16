Millennium Management LLC Buys 96,716 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 314.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Commvault Systems worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 20.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

