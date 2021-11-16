Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 999,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit alerts:

NASDAQ:JUGGU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.