Millennium Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PJT opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

