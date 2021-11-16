Millennium Management LLC Makes New $10.29 Million Investment in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,018,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,870,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,779,000.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:CPARU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPARU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.