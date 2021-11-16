Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,048,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 10.45% of RXR Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,300,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,828,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,855,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,855,000.

NASDAQ:RXRA opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

