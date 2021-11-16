Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Announces Earnings Results

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 27.16, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Miromatrix Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

