Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Issues Earnings Results

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Miromatrix Medical stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. 17,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.16 and a current ratio of 27.16. Miromatrix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Miromatrix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

