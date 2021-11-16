Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 3,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,894. The company has a market cap of $484.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.