Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Down 97.3% in October

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the October 14th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACC. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Mission Advancement by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACC stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Mission Advancement has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

