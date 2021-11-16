MKM Partners Increases Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $148.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.69.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $131.50 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 98,964 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.