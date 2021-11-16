MOBOX Price Reaches $4.12 (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00006954 BTC on major exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $317.73 million and approximately $76.23 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00067148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00092696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,414.62 or 1.00188466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.25 or 0.06946127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 77,051,013 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

