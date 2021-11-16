Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 186.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

