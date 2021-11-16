Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $16.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

MOMO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 2,328,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Momo has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Momo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Momo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Momo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

