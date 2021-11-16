Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 177 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $22.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.65. 306,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.25. The company has a market cap of $415.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.