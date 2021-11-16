Morgan Stanley Acquires 9,370 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $25,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

EFAD opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.