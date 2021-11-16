Morgan Stanley Buys 281,097 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $24,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 767.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 657,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

