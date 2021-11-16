Morgan Stanley Has $25.48 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Vista Outdoor worth $25,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

