Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 88,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.67% of Laredo Petroleum worth $24,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $20,653,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.19. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

