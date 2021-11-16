Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Commerzbank downgraded MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 214.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

