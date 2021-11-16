Morgan Stanley Sells 4,892,434 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of ContextLogic worth $24,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISH opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,149,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,792 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

